SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating a deadly crash that happened last week.

On Thursday, 85-year-old Ervin Browder was driving a Nissan Pathfinder headed west on Interstate-516 just before 3 p.m. Browder attempted to exit onto Veterans Parkway and hit a guardrail.

Browder was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The TIU is still investigating this crash.