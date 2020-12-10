Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Riceboro

RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Riceboro.

According to Georgia State Patrol Senior Trooper Quincy Melvin, the man, now identified as 41-year-old Robert Bacon, was driving on Sandy Run Road in the direction of Highway 17 when the incident occurred.

It appears he left the roadway and struck a culvert, sending the vehicle airborne into several trees.

Bacon was pronounced dead on the scene.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m. from Riceboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Portions of Sandy Run Road were closed as authorities investigated.