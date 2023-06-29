LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A boating accident in Liberty County claimed the life of a man Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

DNR Game Wardens responded to Jones Creek around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a single-vessel fatality boating incident.

The boat was occupied by a man and his two children, a 16-year-old and a 2-year-old. Georgia DNR says the man was going under a cement bridge on plane when his head struck the bridge.

The 16-year-old then drove the boat to the nearest dock and looked for help. CPR was performed on the man, but he was not able to be resuscitated.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.