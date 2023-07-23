SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a Savannah shooting that left one man dead Saturday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), just before 7 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Indiana and Ohio avenues where they found the man suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Memorial Health for treatment but later died.

No word on any suspects in the shooting.

It’s one of three shootings that took place in the Hostess City Saturday.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.