Man dies after reported assault at Basil’s on Wilmington Island, man arrested

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve battery case where the victim later died.

On Dec. 31, officers were called to Basil’s restaurant on Wilmington Island for a reported assault. Witnesses and 66-year-old Bruce Helmly told officers that Helmly had been punched by a man at the restaurant. Witnesses say the punch was unexpected and unprovoked. Helmly refused EMS at the scene.

The next morning, Helmly was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness.

On Jan. 2, Chatham County Police detectives arrested and charged 19-year-old Charles Teeple, Jr. with battery in connection with the punch that targeted Helmly.

Any additional charges will be based on autopsy results revealing Helmly’s cause of death.

This incident is under investigation and News 3 will have updates.