Man dies after Georgia trooper rams his vehicle in chase

RINGGOLD, Ga. (AP) — A man has died in northwest Georgia after a state trooper chasing him rammed his vehicle.

The Georgia State Patrol said 24-year-old Jeffrey Thomas died on Interstate 75 in Ringgold after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies in Whitfield County to the south had been chasing Thomas and asked troopers to join the pursuit as Thomas sped north on I-75 in a silver BMW.

The state patrol said that when a trooper attempted to force the driver of the BMW to stop, the BMW ran off the road, hit a guardrail and flipped over. Thomas was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

