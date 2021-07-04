Man killed in Friday night shooting near Avery Street, Wilder Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting Friday night near Avery Street and Wilder Drive.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Arthur Boston, 31, was found Friday night around 11:30 suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Boston was driven in a private car to Memorial Hospital where he later died.

SPD detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. To submit an online tip, click here.