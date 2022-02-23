BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died as a result of a fight that occurred on Friday night in Glynn County.

According to the Glynn County Police Department(GCPD), on Feb. 18 at about 9:34 p.m., Glynn County police and Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to a medical call in the 1700 block of Townsend Street in Brunswick.

Upon arrival, 48-year-old Ignacio Fernandez, of Brunswick, was found with serious injuries as the result of a physical altercation. The other party in the fight fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Ferenandez was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick then later flown to UF Health Shands Hospital for further treatment.

Due to the severity of injuries, investigators and Operation Safe Glynn-Community Response Team (CRT) responded to the scene. CRT, with the assistance of officers, were able to locate the suspect, 34-year-old Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, at his residence.

Based upon the initial investigation, the suspect was originally arrested for aggravated assault and booked into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Detention Center. However, on Feb. 19 around 1 p.m. GCPD was informed the victim had died as a result of injuries sustained in the fight.

The suspect’s charges have now been upgraded to felony murder.

This incident remains under investigation. GCPD urges anyone with additional information to contact GCPD Investigations at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.