Man denied bond in concealed death of Georgia teen

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — New details have been released in the death of a Georgia teen. Shawn Mark Anthony Saleem was charged with concealing the death of another and contributing to the delinquency of minors in the death of 16-year-old Carly Brooke Jackson.

Saleem was denied bond Wednesday.

A police affidavit says Jackson and a friend were at 25-year-old Saleem’s home in Johns Creek “doing drugs and having sex” on Feb. 13.

Records say Jackson was unresponsive the following day but Saleem refused to call 911.

Records say Saleem and the friend told authorities they found Jackson in a breezeway but the friend later recanted.

It’s unclear whether Saleem has an attorney.