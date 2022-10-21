HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Hinesville.

According to Assistant Hinesville Police Chief Major Tracey Howard, the shooting occurred just before midnight at Summerwind Apartment located in the 900 block of Brett Drive.

Assistant Chief Howard says the man allegedly shot the woman in the abdomen during a dispute, and the woman was able to wrestle the gun from the man and then shot him in the chest.

The man was transported to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where her condition remains unknown.