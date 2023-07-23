RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A person is dead and a suspect is on the run after a late-night shooting at a Jasper County nightclub.

Jasper County Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a suspect fired multiple rounds inside Tap Ultra Lounge, hitting 29-year-old Albert Heyward, of Ridgeland.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Prior to the shooting, a fight had broken out inside the club, Crosby said.

WSAV is told Heyward and the suspect knew each other.

Crosby said 22-year-old Herbert Ford has been arrested in connection to the shooting and is charged with accessory to murder.

Officials are still looking for another suspect who is facing murder charges.

No information on that suspect has been released as the investigation continues.