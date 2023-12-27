UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified one person in connection with an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 33-year-old Winston Dunham from Charleston died at the scene Wednesday morning from multiple gunshot wounds.

SLED is the lead investigating agency.

—

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened off Dorchester Road.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an incident in the area of Dorchester Road and Kent Avenue sometime after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday and continued the investigation well into Wednesday morning.

Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are assisting.

An official with the sheriff’s office tells News 2 CCSO deputies were present at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Detail remail limited. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.