EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A 41-year-old is dead after a crash on Highway 30 Monday, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO).

Officials responded to the two-vehicle crash on the highway at Glenwood Drive at 12:15 p.m.

ECSO said it appears Matthew Bargeron, of Guyton, was driving west on Highway 30 in an SUV when he hit the back of a commercial vehicle that was waiting to turn left.

Bargeron was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

ECSO said the crash remains under investigation.