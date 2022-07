SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Savannah, according to police.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Meadows Ave, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced late Friday afternoon.

SPD said a person of interest has been located in connection with the shooting.

The victim, an adult male, was take to a hospital for treatment, the department added.

Further details were not immediately released.