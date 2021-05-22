Man convicted of leaving son in hot car denied new trial

ILE – In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, Justin Ross Harris, right, motions to a image on a laptop on the defendants tables to one of his attorneys, T. Bryan Limpkin, as the pre-trial motion hearings continue in Marietta, Ga. The trial for Harris, accused of intentionally leaving his toddler son in a hot SUV to die is set to begin Monday, April 11, 2016. Harris is accused of leaving 22-month-old Cooper to die in June 2014. He’s been held without bond since then on multiple charges, including murder. His attorneys have called the death a tragic accident. (Kelly J. Huff/Marietta Daily Journal via AP, Pool)

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The judge who presided over the 2016 murder trial of a man convicted of leaving his son inside a hot car has denied his motion for a new trial.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark’s ruling, issued Thursday, was not surprising.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports had she granted the motion, she would have had to admit to key errors on her part in the case involving Justin Ross Harris.

Harris’ lawyers plan to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. Harris was convicted of purposely leaving his 22-month-old son, Cooper, inside a hot car to die on June 18, 2014.

He is serving a life sentence plus 32 years at Macon State Prison. He maintains his son’s death was accidental.