Man convicted in Georgia woman’s shooting, stabbing death

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man faces life in prison after his conviction on malice murder and other charges in the 2019 shooting and stabbing of a 21-year-old woman.

The Times of Gainesville reports that a jury convicted Austin Stryker after nearly six hours of deliberation Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Stryker was part of a small criminal gang in Georgia and that Hannah Bender was killed to keep her from informing authorities about a robbery.

Bender was killed in Dawson County and buried in a shallow grave in Forsyth County.