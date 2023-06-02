SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is headed to prison after being convicted of a deadly hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in June 2021.

According to police, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled Kenneth Wright over and determined that Wright was under the influence and attempted to arrest him but he fled on foot from police. Wright, however, was able to make it back to his vehicle and then a high-speed chase ensued.

Wright struck Stephen Milton on Martin Luther King Blvd. at 38th Street while he was speeding over 75 miles an hour. Milton died as a result of his injuries.

Wright has been charged with 1 count of felony murder, 4 counts of vehicular homicide, 1 count of obstructing an officer, 1 count of attempting to elude an officer, 1 count of hit-and-run, as well as 1 count of driving under the influence.