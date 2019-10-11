Man charged with stabbing 2 Jacksonville firefighters with box cutter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) – Authorities say a man has been arrested after stabbing two firefighters who were transporting him to the hospital.

On Tuesday night, firefighters with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) responded to a home to help a man, identified as 38-year-old Tony Bernard Harris, suffering from a pain in his kidneys.

According to an incident report, Harris was calm until they started driving. “The suspect heard someone else transmit, via radio, that a female was being transported to the hospital. Then became irate,” the report reads.

Harris then became aggressive towards JFRD Captain Latorrence Norris, saying that he is not a female. Harris then took a box cutter from Norris’ pocket and began stabbing him in the upper chest and abdominal area, according to JFRD Chief Keith Powers.

He added that JFRD Engineer Vincent Harper pulled over the truck to assist Norris and was stabbed in the inner thigh by Harris.

“The two JFRD firefighters continued struggling with the patient until JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office) arrived and took over the situation,” Powers said.

The chief said Norris was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung and substantial blood loss.

Now, Harris is behind bars for the 10th time. Arrest records show his 9 previous charges date back to 2003, including theft, drug possession, child neglect, domestic and sexual battery.

He faces two counts of aggravated battery to a firefighter and resisting an officer without violence in connection with the stabbing incident. A judge set his bond to more than $1 million.

“I’m going to be in support of law enforcement and prosecutors to make sure to sure this person is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Harper was treated and released from the hospital on Wednesday morning. Norris is still receiving treatment.