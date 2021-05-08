Man charged with murder in death of 2 teens in Georgia

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say they have charged a middle Georgia man with the April murder of two teens in Wrightsville.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 22-year-old Daniel Payton Brinson of Harrison has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Destiney Hope Kight of Wrightsville and 18-year-old Charles Jaylon “C.J.” Garrett of East Dublin.

The teens, who were boyfriend and girlfriend, were found shot to death on April 23. Investigators describe Brinson as a “known associate” of Garrett but aren’t saying why Brinson might have killed the pair. Brinson was already jailed in Cobb County after being arrested in Marietta on April 26 on drug charges.