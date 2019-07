SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of molesting a child has pleaded not guilty.

Marcelino Reyes was indicted back in April. On Monday morning at the Chatham County Courthouse, he stood before Judge John Mores.

via Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

Reyes is charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

He is expected back in court in the next few months.