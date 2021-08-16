Man charged with kidnapping, killing of Atlanta bartender

ATLANTA (AP) — A man injured in a chase while fleeing from police has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of an Atlanta bartender.

Atlanta police filed charges Sunday against DeMarcus Brinkley in the death of Mariam Abdulrab.

Investigators say Brinkley kidnapped Abdulrab at gunpoint as she was returning home early Friday from her job at the Revery VR Bar. Later that morning, police found Abdulrab dead from a gunshot.

Brinkley was arrested Friday on traffic charges after colliding with another vehicle while being chased by state troopers in Griffin, south of Atlanta. He was hospitalized with injuries from the wreck and is to be jailed when he recovers.