Man charged in murders after arrested for stabbing officer

ACWORTH, Ga, (AP) — Investigators say they believe a man charged with stabbing a suburban Atlanta police officer also shot and killed a firefighter and his wife in a neighboring county.

Matthew Lanz, 22, was arrested Friday in the stabbing of a Sandy Springs police officer. Police tell local news outlets that Lanz stabbed an officer responding to reports of burglaries before another officer shot Lanz.

Cobb County police charged Lanz with murder in the deaths of Cobb firefighter Timothy Justin Hicks and his wife, Amber Hicks, both 31. They were found dead from gunshot wounds in Acworth on Thursday morning. The couple’s toddler was home but was not hurt.