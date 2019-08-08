Man charged in double homicide on Damascus Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man was formally charged on Wednesday in a double homicide that happened in June in the Nottingham neighborhood.

Gallop is accused of shooting four men on Damascus Road on June 11. Devonte Henneghan, 27, and James Fields Jr., 30, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Michael McDaniel, 28, and Deonte Jones, 27, were treated for their injuries.

According to an indictment, 29-year-old Derek Gallop Jr. was formally charged on Wednesday with one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder and five counts of aggravated assault.