MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in the death of a 23-year-old pregnant Marion County woman, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Allen Paige, Jr., 25, of Mullins, was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gloria Swinton was found dead in the Zion area Oct. 25, according to officials.

Paige is held at the Marion County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to the sheriff’s office.