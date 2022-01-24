Man charged in contraband drop attempt with drone at Georgia prison

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been arrested by a Georgia sheriff who says the man was trying to drop marijuana and other contraband into a state prison using a drone.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson says deputies were called to Telfair State Prison in McRae-Helena on Sunday. They arrested Jon-Michael Austin of Greenwood, South Carolina, finding him with a drone, marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and fentanyl patches.

Austin is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a scheduled substance with intent to distribute and criminal attempt to introduce contraband.

A judge denied bail to Austin, who remained jailed Monday.

