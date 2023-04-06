WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a 2019 rape case at a gated apartment complex on Whitemarsh Island.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), on June 1, 2019, a woman was sleeping in her Colonial Grand apartment when a stranger broke in and woke her up by sexually assaulting her.

On Wednesday, CCPD detectives served warrants and arrested Kasey Levi Lyons Dyak in Clay County, Florida, in the case.

The 31-year-old has been charged with first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, rape and aggravated sodomy.

According to police, recent evidentiary developments in the case led to Dyak’s arrest.

CCPD said they’re working with other law enforcement agencies to see if the suspect is tied to any other cases.

Anyone with information that may be useful in the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-4717. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app or the department’s online tip form.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Dyak will be extradited to Georgia and transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.