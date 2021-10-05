Man carrying gun arrested outside Beaufort High after fight with relative

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A 22-year-old man who was carrying a gun was arrested Tuesday morning outside Beaufort High School after a fight with a relative.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), says De-Quarious Major was a passenger in his relative’s car. The fight started in the school’s parking lot.

Police say a bystander noticed the gun, took it away and broke up the fight. Major resisted arrest initially but complied after the officer pulled out his taser. He was charged with disturbing schools, possession of a firearm on school property and interfering with an officer.

In June 2019, Major was arrested for a shooting at a Circle K gas station on Lady’s Island. One person was killed, another was wounded and two others were arrested.

Major was out on bond for murder and three counts of attempted murder charges stemming from 2019, according to BCSO. He was on house arrest for those charges.

Major was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.