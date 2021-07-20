Man becomes 5th person to plead guilty to Bryan Co. gun store burglary

This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. The Trump Justice Department secretly seized the phone records of three Washington Post reporters who covered the federal investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign, the newspaper said Friday, May 7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Pembroke man has entered a guilty plea linked to a 2020 Bryan County gun store burglary.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Adam Webster, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm.

Officials say approximately 18 firearms, a .50 caliber muzzleloader and various rounds of ammunition were stolen from Cleve’s Gun Shop on April 22, 2020.

On June 18, 2020, police searched Webster’s home and discovered a revolver that was one of the weapons taken during the robbery.

The DOJ says Webster was on parole at the time for a state felony charge.

He will face a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Webster is one of five defendants who have pleaded guilty to their role in the burglary or possessing firearms related to those stolen during the burglary.

Johnny Cason, 40; Michael Ernest Warnell, 39; Colby Ray Southerland, 24; and Brandon Beasley, 23 — all from Ellabell — previously entered guilty pleas for crimes linked to the burglary.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Georgia Department of Community Supervision; and the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office; with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.