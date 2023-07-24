SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department says they are investigating an incident that happened at Sam’s Club where one man struck another with a machete following an argument just after 3:00 p.m.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.

It is unclear whether the incident occurred inside or outside the store, but police confirm that it did take on Sam’s Club property.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The men also knew each other, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.