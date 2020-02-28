Man arrested, woman in critical condition in Statesboro shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro man is in custody in connection with a shooting that left a woman in critical condition Friday.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, around 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of Cowboy’s Pub, a sports bar and grill, on Lanier Drive.

There, officers located a 23-year-old woman who had been shot once.

Statesboro Police said Randall Packer, 26, of Statesboro, was detained at the scene of the shooting and taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

Packer currently faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, though police said additional charges are possible.

The victim was flown to Memorial Health in Savannah where she remains in critical condition. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Detective Winskey or the on-call detective at 912-764-9911.