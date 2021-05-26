Man arrested on attempted murder charges in Jasper County

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder in connection to a shooting earlier this month at a party in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), deputies responded to Crabapple Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, for a report of a shooting.

There, according to the sheriff’s office, two people — at the party of 20 or more — had been shot. One of the victims was medevaced to Memorial Health in Savannah, and the other was taken there by Jasper County EMS.

On Wednesday, JCSO, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Task Force and the Hardeeville Police Department, arrested Jacque Pierce Jr., 34, of Ridgeland.

He was booked by JCSO on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and two family court bench warrants.

Anyone with further information on the incident can contact JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7779.