Man arrested in Statesboro home invasion, burglary cases

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police say a 23-year-old has been arrested for two crimes that happened in September.

On Sept. 14, officers with the Statesboro Police Department responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. at Cambridge at Southern: The Pines apartments on Lanier Drive. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were taken to Memorial Health in Savannah for treatment.

Upon further investigation, police found that one of the wounded men, Kemuan Tillman, 23 of Savannah, had forcibly entered the apartment along with another suspect in an attempted robbery.

“One of the tenants, who legally possessed a firearm, had used the firearm in self-defense, wounding Tillman and unintentionally wounding the second victim, a roommate,” Statesboro Police stated.

The department added that detectives working a separate case linked Tillman to a burglary on Sept. 10 at Southern Downs Apartments on Georgia Avenue.

Warrants were obtained for Tillman’s arrest on charges of home invasion and burglary. Police say Tillman was released from the hospital before he could be taken into custody, but on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force was able to track him down at a home in Effingham County.

He was taken to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending further judicial hearings.

Anyone with information on these cases can contact detectives at 912-764-9911. Information can be submitted anonymously online at tipsubmit.com.