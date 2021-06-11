Man arrested in shots fired incident outside Wilmington Island restaurant

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at several vehicles outside of a Wilmington Island restaurant Thursday night.

Officers from the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) were called to Flying Fish in the 7900 block of Highway 80 for a report of shots fired.

According to CCPD, witnesses said 40-year-old Tadarryeo Herron saw his car hit by a truck in the parking lot of the restaurant.

A verbal argument ensued, and witnesses said as the truck was leaving the scene, Herron fired a gun. Several vehicles were struck by bullets but no one was injured, CCPD said.

Herron was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories