Man arrested in shots fired incident outside Wilmington Island restaurant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at several vehicles outside of a Wilmington Island restaurant Thursday night.

Officers from the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) were called to Flying Fish in the 7900 block of Highway 80 for a report of shots fired.

According to CCPD, witnesses said 40-year-old Tadarryeo Herron saw his car hit by a truck in the parking lot of the restaurant.

A verbal argument ensued, and witnesses said as the truck was leaving the scene, Herron fired a gun. Several vehicles were struck by bullets but no one was injured, CCPD said.

Herron was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and reckless conduct.