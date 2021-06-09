Man arrested in shooting at Abercorn Street hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting at a Savannah hotel that left another seriously injured Friday.

Brandon Miller, 32, was booked at the Chatham County Detention Center Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Miller is accused of shooting a man at the Quality Inn, located on Abercorn Street.

Officers arrived on the scene around 8 p.m. to find the man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says the victim remains hospitalized at this time.