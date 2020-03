JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on murder charges Thursday.

JCSO says early Thursday morning, 23-year-old Javone Wright was arrested and charged in the murder of Deandra Tykeem Jenkins. No further details have been released.

“Keep our community in prayer and the families affected by these senseless acts of violence,” Sheriff Chris Malphrus said. “My deputies are working non-stop, so keep them in your prayers as well.”