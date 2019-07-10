Man arrested in Glynn County hit-and-run that left one seriously injured

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County officials arrested a man in a weekend hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured.

On Saturday at about 2 a.m., Glynn County Fire and Police personnel responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Frederica Road near Saint Clair Drive on Saint Simons Island.

Saint Simons resident Rilyn Ellis, 19, was found laying in the road with serious injuries by a passing driver. Ellis had been hit by a car that fled the scene of the crash.

Ellis was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System- Brunswick Campus Emergency Department in serious condition. He was then transferred to UF Health Jacksonville.

On Monday, Glynn County Police Officer Brandon Rusch, a traffic investigator, located the driver and vehicle that hit Ellis. Officers arrested 19-year-old Michael Harris of Saint Simons.

Harris was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury and Causing Serious Injury by Vehicle. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Rusch at 912-554-3645 or the Silent Witness Line at 912-264-1333.