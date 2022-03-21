AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Georgia on charges that he killed a man last year in South Carolina.

Adeodoyin Babafemi Odutola was arrested Tuesday in Hepzibah and is jailed in Augusta awaiting extradition.

South Carolina officials have charged Odutola with murder, kidnapping and first degree burglary in the death of Eldon. W. Ledford.

It’s unclear if Odutola has a lawyer to speak for him.

Ledford’s decomposing body was found in the basement of a Jackson, South Carolina, house in November.

His hands and feet were tied.

A coroner ruled in February that Ledford had died of blunt force trauma.