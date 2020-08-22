Man arrested in fatal Statesboro shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Twin City man has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting another early Saturday morning in Statesboro.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers from the Statesboro and Georgia Southern University police departments responded to a report of shots fired at the parking lot of Cowboy’s Bar and Grill and Smoke Crave, on 200 Lanier Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities have identified the victim as 34-year-old Lephilip Wright, of Statesboro. He was originally from East Dublin, Georgia.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, after interviewing multiple witnesses and processing the crime scene, detectives identified Victor Boatwright, 25, of Twin City, as the suspect.

With the assistance of Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Statesboro Police arrested Boatwright for murder and aggravated assault. He remains at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.

Statesboro Police say Wright and Boatwright are not affiliated with Georgia Southern.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.