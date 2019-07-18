Man arrested in 1981 cold case murder of Savannah court reporter

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in a 1981 Savannah cold case murder Thursday.

Earl Franklin Waggy is charged with malice murder and felony murder in the stabbing of 20-year-old Cam Menzies in 1981. He was indicted by Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in June for the murder while he was serving time in Ohio for rape charges.

Menzies, a court reporter, was found dead on Jan. 23, 1981 in a friend’s office/apartment at 601 E. 49th Street in Savannah. Police said she had been stabbed over 30 times in the chest the previous day.

Menzies had gone to the apartment to work and was found by a co-worker who came to pick up a key the next day. She was found fully clothed, lying on the floor. The only sign of struggle was an overturned piano bench in the room.

Menzies had been a rape victim three months earlier by an escaped convict, but that suspect was in custody at the time of her slaying, according to police. The suspect in her murder case was eventually cleared and no subsequent arrests were made, until Waggy.