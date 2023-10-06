BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting that injured a 50-year-old man, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 5 around 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to Tiger Express on Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island for a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Deputies learned that a conflict between the victim and Williams began while both were driving on Sea Island Parkway and one cut the other off in traffic.

Both vehicles pulled into the Tiger Express gas station where a verbal argument ensued. The argument then escalated to Williams shooting the victim.

Deputies quickly identified 18-year-old James Jabbar Williams, Jr., of Saint Helena Island as the person responsible for the shooting. He was located on Dulamo Road shortly after 5:00 p.m. where he was detained. .

Williams is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Williams is incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.