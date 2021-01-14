Man arrested for rape in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested, accused of a rape that police say occurred last summer in Statesboro.

Detectives with the Statesboro Police Department began investigating a reported sexual assault on July 10, 2020, at an apartment complex on Lanier Drive.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim, a woman, knew the suspect in the case. Authorities conducted interviews and submitted forensic evidence for testing.

After testing concluded, the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office, which presented it to a grand jury in December 2020.

Michale Morgan, 24, of Brooklet, was indicted by the grand jury on one count of rape, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to Statesboro Police, Morgan was taken into custody on Wednesday. He remains at the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Det. James Winskey at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.