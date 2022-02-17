Man arrested for murder of 5th-grade teacher in South Carolina

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – A suspect is in custody in the death of a South Carolina teacher.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Aiken County Sherriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a home in Graniteville, which is located about 15 miles northeast of Augusta, Georgia.

When deputies arrived on Chalk Bed Road, they found damage to the back door of the house consistent with a break-in.

A woman was found on the bedroom floor shot to death.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables has identified the victim as 50-year-old Dana Foster, a 5th-grade teacher at Byrd Elementary School in Graniteville.

Officials said preliminary results of the investigation and information provided by witnesses led to identifying 30-year-old Alexander Ambrose Carl, of Gloverville, as the alleged suspect. Deputies who were canvassing the neighborhood surrounding the crime scene apprehended him.

Carl is currently in the Aiken County Detention Center where charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary are forthcoming.