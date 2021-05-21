Man arrested for murder in death of 20-year-old in Montgomery County

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A Jacksonville, Florida, man has been arrested on murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Zacheriah Wright, of Toombs County, was found on Monday on RT Lane in rural Montgomery County. He was taken to Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia where he died a short time later, the agency said.

Meanwhile, Willie Rogers, 35, was arrested Monday by the Vidalia Police Department on unrelated charges, according to the GBI. Jail records show he was booked on drug-related charges.

Rogers now faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the GBI, preliminary autopsy results reveal Wright died from a single gunshot wound to the torso area.

Rogers remains incarcerated at the Toombs County Detention Center.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vidalia Police Department and Toombs County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. The GBI says additional arrests are anticipated.