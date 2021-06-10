Man arrested for murder in 2019 Bull Street salon shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A murder suspect has been arrested nearly two years after the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Anthony Green, 44, was booked into the Chatham County jail Thursday in connection to the death of Frederick Smith.

Smith died of injuries suffered from a shooting at a Bull Street barber and beauty salon on August 31, 2019, SPD said.

Detectives identified Green as a suspect in the shooting. According to the department, in February 2021, the case was presented to the grand jury and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Georgia State Patrol located and apprehended Green.

He was booked on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.