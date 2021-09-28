Man arrested for murder after fatal Brunswick shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a man for murder following a fatal shooting in Brunswick late Monday night.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 11:39 p.m. at a home on 1430 Blythe Island Drive.

At the scene, officers found one male dead. Two people who were at the residence were taken into custody.

Police say it was later determined one of the individuals in custody, Ricky Morrow, was responsible for the victim’s death.

Morrow was booked at the Glynn County Detention Center Tuesday on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the department, the shooting victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Meanwhile, anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557 or the silent witness line at 912-264-1333.