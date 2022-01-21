Man arrested for impersonating officer at SC middle school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man after they say he was impersonating an officer in the parking lot of a local middle school.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police were sent to Ten Oaks Middle School for calls of a man acting in a suspicious manner.

Parents waiting in the parking lot told police the man circled the parking lot multiple times, interacting with them. One person told police the man had a “suspicious” conversation with them before they asked him why he was there, according to police.

The man then told the person he was an Horry County officer, to which the person asked for identification, according to police. That was when the man fled the scene.

Andrew Dillon, 39, was charged with impersonating an officer. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.