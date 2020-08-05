Man arrested for February car crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities arrested Thomas Chapman Childs, 20, of Statesboro, for charges including homicide by vehicle 2nd degree.

The arrest is linked to a February 12th two car collision that claimed the life of Stacey White, 5, of Statesboro.

According to the accident report, the crash happened at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Country Club Road in Bulloch County.

State Troopers say Childs ran a red light and caused the crash.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology report says Childs tested negative for alcohol or drugs.

Authorities booked Childs into custody at the Bulloch County on Monday.