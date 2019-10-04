BREAKING: Man arrested for 5-month-old’s murder in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a 30-year-old has been arrested for the murder of an infant.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Matthew Bryant was taken into custody Friday and charged with Murder and Cruelty to Children in connection with the death of a 5-month-old.

Bryant’s relation to the infant is not clear at this time.

The GBI says on Oct. 2, the Richmond Hill Police Department requested the agency’s assistance investigating.

As a result of the investigation and an autopsy, it was determined the baby died of severe head trauma.

Bryant was booked at the Bryan County Jail without incident.

The GBI asks anyone with information in this case to contact their Region 5 Office at 912-871-1121 or the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645.