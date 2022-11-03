HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was arrested after barricading himself into a Hilton Head apartment and pointing a gun at bystanders on Wednesday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, deputies responded to a call of an armed subject brandishing a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments located at 11 Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head.

Upon arrival, a man was observed with what appeared to be a rifle. The male retreated into an apartment and refused to cooperate with deputies. Several attempts were made to communicate with the suspect.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiations teams were called to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office continued to attempt communications with the subject, who was identified as Charles Brown. The SWAT team breached the door to the apartment and the subject exited the apartment and surrendered.



Brown was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. While on the scene, a female, identified as Malaisha Young, became irate and was also detained and later charged with public disorderly conduct.

Both were transported to Beaufort County Detention Center.