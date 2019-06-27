Man arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County-Savannah Narcotics Team (CNT) arrested a man following the seizure of various narcotics and weapons Wednesday morning.

CNT said that agents arrested 25-year-old Kwame Hampton of Savannah. He was charged with Probation Violation.

CNT and the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Parole conducted a search of a residence in the 200 block of Croatan Street in Savannah. Prescription medication, marijuana and items associated with the distribution of controlled substances were seized. Two firearms and over $5,500 were seized as well.

via Chatham County-Savannah Narcotics Team

Hampton is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center. This is an on-going investigation and additional charges are forthcoming.

